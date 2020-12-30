3 hours ago

The prosecutor handling the case involving the murder of the former Member of Parliament (MP) for Mfantseman, Mr Ekow Quansah Hayford, has told the Accra Circuit Court that the police have begun a forensic examination of evidence gathered at the scene of the MP’s murder.

The prosecutor, Chief Inspector Emmanuel Halligah, explained that pieces of evidence, such as the bullets, shells and the gun which were used by the persons behind the shooting of the late MP had been sent to the forensic laboratory for further examination.

Chief Inspector Halligah, therefore, asked for an adjournment at last Wednesday’s hearing, saying he was awaiting results from the forensic laboratory.

Bail refused

Meanwhile, the court has refused to grant bail to the eight accused persons who were arrested in connection with the robbery and murder of the MP.

That was after Chief Inspector Halligah had told the court that some of the prime suspects in the case were still on the run and, therefore, it would be premature for the court to grant bail to accused persons in custody.

The accused persons are Alhassan Abubakar, Naziru Fudailu Nash (popularly called SP), Alhassan Mahama Yahaya, Amadu Yakubu, Haruna Osumanu, Adam Alhassan, Fuseini Osuman and Fred Tetteh.

They have all pleaded not guilty to charges of conspiracy to robbery and robbery and have since been remanded.

They are to reappear on December 30, 2020.

Robbery spree

Per the prosecution’s facts, Mr Hayford had filed his nomination to contest the Mfantseman parliamentary seat again, and subsequently went on a campaign tour.

While returning home around 1 a.m. on October 9, this year, the MP’s car was caught up in a robbery spree.

Some robbers had mounted barriers at Abeadze-Dominase and Duadze on the Mankessim-Assufosu road, robbing commuters of their mobile phones and other valuables.

The robbers allegedly fired gunshots at the MP’s vehicle, deflating the tires and causing the vehicle to run into a ditch.

Once the robbers identified Mr Hayford as the legislator, they allegedly pounced on him and collected his Samsung Galaxy 850 mobile phone and demanded money from him.

The MP, the prosecution said, told the robbers that he had used all his money, as he was returning from a campaign tour.

“He, therefore, pleaded with them to take him to his house to give them money, but they refused and shot him, killing him instantly,” the prosecution added.

Tracking and arrest

The prosecution said the police tracked the MP’s phone to Kumasi and arrested some of the suspects.

“The police tracked the deceased’s mobile phone to Kumasi and arrested Nash at Aboabo. He had the MP’s Samsung Galaxy 850. Nash mentioned Abubakar as the person who had sold the phone to him at GH¢780.

“Nash led the police to Akwatia Line, also in Kumasi, where Abubakar was also arrested,” the prosecution said.