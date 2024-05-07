14 hours ago

Benlord Ababio, the main suspect in the recent murder of a soldier at Kasoa during a land dispute, has reportedly been remanded by the Achimota District Court.

According to a news report by asaaseradio.com, the court remanded Benlord Ababio, who is accused of shooting the soldier, Lance Corporal Michael Danso, following the prosecution's argument.

The police prosecutor told the court that the shooting took place when the late Lance Corporal Danso and another person went to the police to file a complaint about the trespass on the said land on April 30, 2024.

The prosecutors told the police that the accused person fired gunshots at a Toyota RAV4 vehicle, which the victim and his colleagues were driving.

The court ordered that Benlord Ababio, a traditional ruler who goes by the name Nana Barima Ababio, be brought before it on Thursday, May 16, 2024.

Benlord Ababio, according to both the Ghana Armed Forces and the Ghana Police Service, shot Lance Corporal Danso during an altercation over disputed land at Millennium City, a suburb of Kasoa, in the Central Region.

A statement by the Ghana Armed Forces indicated that the disputed land was a "half plot of land in dispute at Millennium City," which belonged to Lance Corporal Omar Abdul Rahman (one of the survivors of the attack).

Lance Corporal Omar Abdul Rahman had gone to secure his land with two other colleagues; Lance Corporal Danso Michael (deceased) and Lance Corporal Ametus Matthew, who also survived.

"Omar and his colleagues stopped the people from working and proceeded to the Millennium City Police Station to report the issue," the statement noted.

This contradicts reports that they were resisted by the new developers, after which they proceeded to the police station.

"While at the Police Station, the acclaimed owner of the land arrived with two others believed to be land guards, and confronted the soldiers, during which they started firing at the deceased soldier who was going to park a vehicle at the Police Station.

"The police disarmed and arrested the shooter after realizing Lance Corporal Danso had been hit by the rounds fired," the statement added.

The GAF added that the deceased soldier's body was retrieved from the vehicle and "has since been deposited at the 37 Military Hospital morgue."

Source: Ghanaweb