Uganda's President Yoweri Museveni has declared Friday a public holiday to pray for the health workers and families affected by coronavirus.

The country is facing a second coronavirus wave, prompting President Museveni to re-impose a lockdown earlier this month.

Parliament has had to temporarily close for two weeks as officials said more than 100 people who work there had tested positive for the illness.

Confirmed deaths from the virus have risen 10-fold in the last fortnight, according to the Our World in Data website.

Less than 2% of people have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine.