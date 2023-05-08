57 minutes ago

The 2023 VGMA Artiste of the Year, Ghanaian artist Black Sherif has opened up about the role music has played in his life.

Born Mohammed Ismail Sherif, Blacko won the hearts of many with his performance at the recently held Vodafone Ghana Music Awards on Saturday, May 6, 2023.

Speaking on his journey from a relatively unknown teenager from Konongo Zongo to a global popstar in less than three years, Black Sherif explained that music was his antidote to anything he’s faced in life, often incorporating his personal struggles and societal issues into his lyrics.

“If I catch the mic then all the anxiety fades away, music has always been my escape from everything,” he said. “When I am sad I make music, when I am overly excited I make music.”

Black Sherif who was a special guest on TV3 New Day on Monday morning has dedicated his life to his craft and this is evident in his work ethic, often spending long hours in the studio perfecting his sound.

Speaking on how he crafted his chart-topping single, ‘Kweku The Traveler single, Blacko said it came in the form of inspiration after hearing the beat in the morning.

“I just woke up, try to get sunlight and I heard the beat in another room, I entered the room and he was making the beat on his laptop, I went back into my room and pick my phone, came back and started writing”

Black Sherif was welcomed to Media General premises in the early hours of the day with a guard of honour and a durbar.