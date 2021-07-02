1 hour ago

R2Bees is back from a hiatus with a new song that features King Promise and Joeboy.

The video of the song titled ‘Fine Wine’ was directed by Century Films.

The vocal dexterity of both Mugeez and Joeboy on ‘Fine Wine’ as well as the heart-melting silkiness of King Promise gives the song the real touch it deserves.

Fast becoming one of Africa’s vocal delights, Joe Boy graces the potential cross-continental hit single with his slurry vibes and exotic diction that better projects the African Afrobeats agenda.

One half of the duo, Omar Sterling also did poetic justice to the song with his thought-provoking bars on this joint. Not long ago Paedae got rave reviews with his latest 20-track album, ‘Same Earth Different Worlds.’

‘Same Earth Different Worlds’ has racked over 3.14 million streams on Audiomack and is still topping charts on Apple Music.

Watch the video of ‘Fine Wine’ on YouTube from the link below:

Sourcecitifmonline.com