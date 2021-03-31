1 hour ago

The acting President of the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA) has revealed that the association is planning a virtual concert to honour former President Jerry John Rawlings.

Bessa Simons said the concert is to appreciate Mr Rawlings for his contribution to the music and creative arts industry.

“You know because of the pandemic, we couldn’t do what we wanted to do for Mr Rawlings. He has done so much for the creative arts industry that we want to let the world know what he has done so that other people can emulate.

“The musicians show people what we have, even people come to this country, they want to know our culture, our music, our food and everything, he was a president who was always pushing for that,” he told JoyNews’ Doreen Avio.

According to Mr Simons, the former President supported the creative arts industry and even provided the current office for MUSIGA .

“Our office that we are using now was given to us by President Rawlings, so we want to show appreciation. This concert is going to be a virtual one depending on how the pandemic is going,” he said.

Mr Rawlings died on November 12, 2020, aged 73 after a short illness.

