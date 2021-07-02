2 hours ago

The Minister for Youth and Sports, Hon. Mustapha Ussif, has inaugurated an eight-member Ministerial Advisory Board to advise him on policy matters, planning objectives and operational strategies as stipulated in the Civil Service Act, 1993 (PNDCL327).

Speaking at the inauguration at the Conference Room of the Ministry of Youth and Sports, Mr. Ussif said the functions of the Ministerial Advisory Board was crucial to enable the Ministry to deliver on its mandate of formulating Youth and Sports polices as well as coordinating and evaluating the efficiency and effectiveness of the sector and to assist him provide the needed political leadership for the overall development of the Youth and Sports Sector.

The members are, Evans Opoku Bobie, (Deputy Minister for Youth and Sports), Alhaji Hafiz Adam, (Chief Director, Ministry of Youth and Sports), Michael Asare Bediako, (Ministry of Finance), Dr. Kwame Baah Nuako, (GNPC), Mr Ntow Ayeh, (Ministry of Education), Mr. Seidman S. Nasigri, (Legal Relief Trust), the Minister of Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif and Musah Yamba Issahaku, a Traditionalist

The Minister urged the Board to bring on board their diverse experiences, innovative ideas as he sought to address the challenges confronting the empowerment of Ghanaian Youth and the development of sports in Ghana.

Mr. Ussif said “Our immediate strategy is to use sports as a vehicle to create jobs for the teeming masses of the Youth," he said.

"In this regard, we intend to revive the inter-schools and colleges sports to unearth and develop talents of our children so as to be able to produce many of the Abede Pele's, Azumah Nelson's, Michael Essien's and the likes who will make great impact and influence in the lives of many young ones in our society.

“The Ministry recognises the strength of early identification and development of potentials in Youth and Sports. The health benefits associated with sports including the physical wellbeing, the mental balancing, physiological development and the boosting of immune system capable of supporting the fight against COVID-19 in children cannot be over emphasised.”

