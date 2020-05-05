3 hours ago

Former Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan has been engulfed in a lot of controversies playing for the senior national team.

His long storied career has not been without Presidential interventions, milestone goal, missed penalty kicks among others.

But the legendary striker says his biggest regret in football was representing Ghana at the African Cup of Nations 2008 which was hosted by Ghana.

At the 2008 Cup of Nations in Ghana, a day after the Black Stars second victory in the group stage, Gyan was on the verge of quitting the squad.

Despite converting a penalty in the first game, Gyan’s wasteful performance in the second, a 1-0 victory against Mali, caused public outrage.

The supporters and media derided the young Ghana striker; as he missed gilt edge chances which ordinarily you would expect any striker to score.

Gyan received death threats, his mother was harassed by a group of fans. Teammates, Michael Essien and the then President of Ghana John Kuffour, persuaded Gyan to stay with squad and see the tournament through.

He did, and Ghana finishing third, but the striker failed to score again in the tournament.

According to the striker his biggest regret in football is to have played at the Afcon 2008 tournament.

“I regret playing at the 2008 Africa Cup of Nations because I was injured but I felt I needed to sacrificed but yet I was criticized,” the former Ghana captain said in an interview with GTV Sports+

“I really regret playing in the tournament, because even after that I had to go out for five months, I was supposed to sign for Manchester City but I missed. That has been one of my biggest regrets with the National team.” he said.