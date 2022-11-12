30 minutes ago

The Tarkwa Nsuaem MP, Hon. George Mireku Duker, has denied reports that his bodyguard has been murder.

The Deputy Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, stated in a disclaimer that his bodyguard was alive and had not been killed as had been claimed in the media.

Hon. Mireku Duker claims that he only has one bodyguard, a Ghana Police Service officer who was given to him by the State.

He said that the article, which was initially published by Ghanaguardian.com, is inaccurate since his critics are constantly plotting methods to damage his good name.

He consequently pleaded with the public to ignore it.

"I wish to state emphatically that, I have only one (1) bodyguard, assigned to me by the Republic. My bodyguard, an officer of Ghana Police Service is alive. I do not have any other bodyguard anywhere nor have I ever had a bodyguard with such name in the publication. The publication going round is not only misleading and fake but defamatory as my detractors will not stop at anything just to tarnish my hard won reputation," portions of the disclaimer read.

Read Hon. Mireku Duker's full disclaimer below: