29 minutes ago

Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh, has revealed that her new lover is a muslim.

She disclosed this when she took to her Instagram page to share a message with her Muslim fans during the month of Ramadan.

The tone of her message attracted a comment from a fan about her religion.

The actress was asked by the fan if she was a muslim.

The actress responded and said that she is a Christian but she has a Muslim boyfriend.

Tonto Dikeh and her ex-husband Churchill went their separate ways after a bitter divorce which was finalised in 2019.

Since then, Tonto Dikeh has revealed that she is dating but has given little details about her lover.