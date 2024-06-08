5 hours ago

Award-winning broadcaster, Bridget Otoo, has highlighted the plight of Ghanaian journalists, asserting that they receive meager salaries at the end of each month.

As an anchor for Metro TV, Otoo lamented the significant decline in the quality of journalism in the country, attributing it to the inadequate compensation received by media professionals.

According to Otoo, media house owners must recognize the value of quality journalism by offering competitive salaries that serve as a source of motivation for their employees to excel in their work.

In a candid admission, Otoo revealed that she pays her cement shop attendant a higher wage than what many journalists earn from their respective media organizations.

"In 2024, offering a journalist a basic salary of GH₵3,000 would be considered reasonable. However, the reality is far from that. I can personally attest that I pay my cement shop staff even more generously than what some journalists receive," Otoo emphasized, underscoring the critical role of financial remuneration in the journalism profession.

She stressed the importance of fair compensation in motivating journalists to perform at their best, highlighting the need for media organizations to prioritize the financial well-being of their employees to ensure a vibrant and high-quality journalistic landscape in Ghana.