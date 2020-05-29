1 hour ago

Bernard Mornah says his recent statement that has generated controversy was only offering counsel to the Electoral Commission (EC) of Ghana.

His comments rebuked the EC over their attempt to compile a new voters’ register amid concerns from political parties.

The CID of Ghana Police Service invited Mr. Mornah for questioning over those pronouncements he made against the EC, which are now deemed by the police, to be threats.

According to the letter inviting Bernard Mornah to the CID headquarters in Accra, dated [May 28, 2020], he vowed to resist every attempt by the EC to compile the new register and that amounts to a threat.

“People who are already Ghanaians and already registered are going to be taken out of the voters' register, don’t you think confusion will come at (sic) the registration station and if confusion comes there, you think the EC staff will be safe? We will beat each other there and, we will kill each other there if that is what the EC wants to lead this nation to,” the letter quoted Mr. Mornah as having said those words publicly.

But speaking to Citi News, Mornah whose political career has seen him rise to become the Chairman for the People’s National Convention (PNC) expressed shock that his comment will be seen as a threat.

“I have said that if the Electoral Commission is intending to lead us through this dangerous path, they should know that there will be confusion…It is a caution. If caution becomes threats, I will not run away from it," Mornah insisted. "A caution cannot represent a threat but if they take it as a threat then, I may have to bring my English teacher to tell them that cautions are not threats."

To him, the posture of the EC concerning the compilation of the new voters’ register must not be condoned.

He declared again that the EC’s decision must be “resisted”.

“The EC is slitting our democracy and we must do everything to resist it and we will resist it," Mornah charged. "There is nothing that will allow you to sit down and allow this EC to slit our democracy away from the peace and stability that we have enjoyed so when we are telling them and alerting them that their actions can lead us unto a perilous path and you say we are threatening, I don’t know. I will visit the CID."

Bernard Mornah is expected to be at the CID headquarters at 10 am on Tuesday, June 2, 2020.

He explained that he had no problem honouring the invitation and will do so since he still stands by his words.



Ghanaweb