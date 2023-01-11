5 hours ago

The General Superintendent of the Assemblies of God in Ghana and Lead Pastor of Cedar Mountain Chapel, Rev. Dr. Stephen Wengam, has revealed that his position as General Superintendent was prophesied years ago.

The Lead Pastor of Cedar Mountain International Church in Accra, Reverend Stephen Yenusom Wengam, was elected the General Superintendent of Assemblies of God, Ghana at the 30th biennial General Council meeting of the church.

Rev Wengam, 50, took over from Rev. Professor Yaw Frimpong-Manso who has been General Superintendent for 12 years.

In an exclusive interview with host of Atinka FM’s AM Drive Kaakyire Ofori Ayim, The General Superintendent of Assemblies of God, Ghana, and Lead Pastor of Cedar Mountain Chapel, Rev. Dr. Stephen Wengam, said many men of God prophesied his current position.

He said that the majority of them (pastors) were not even members of the Assemblies of God church.

Rev. Dr. Stephen Wengam mentioned that his father, Matthew K. Wengam, was the first to prophesy 15 years ago that he (Stephen Yenusom Wengam) would become the Superintendent of Assemblies of God.

“My father told me that I would become the superintendent of the Assemblies of God some 15 years ago. Afterwards, many men of God also prophesied that I would become the General Superintendent of the Assemblies of God. “I believe that God does not catch his servant off guard, especially if you walk closely with him, and so I was convinced that I will be as God pleases.”

“But just like Mary kept the prophecy from the angels concerning the birth of Jesus in her heart, I also kept all the prophecies and waited for them to manifest to the glory of God,” Rev. Dr. Stephen Wengam told Kaakyire Ofori Ayim.