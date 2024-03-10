5 hours ago

Realizing she wasn't among her father's favourites, Dulcie Boateng decided to completely cut him out of her life. She went to the extent of not informing him about her plans to travel to Singapore, as disclosed by the avid Snapchat user.

“He wasn’t in my life. My daddy and I used to fight,” she said in an interview on The Delay Show, on Saturday.



Dulcie Boateng’s father was a carpenter. Until she made money from items she sold on Snapchat, she was with her parents at Asylum Down, a suburb of Accra.



According to her, upon attaining financial independence, she relocated from Asylum Down to Agbogba, also a suburb of Accra. Given the circumstances, her mother joined her and never went back to her husband because they “were having issues”.



Dulcie later left Ghana for Singapore for a vacation. Her mother was fully aware of her whereabouts and activities but her father “wasn’t in the picture”.



She said her actions were influenced by the friction between her and her father, stressing that her father was not fair to her.



When asked if the narrative would have been different if her father were a wealthy politician, Dulcie, in conversation with Delay, the host of the show, asserted that she wouldn't have hesitated to distance herself from her father regardless.

“I have no problem dropping people,” said Dulcie who is often referred to as ‘Queen of Snapchat’. “It’s not that big of a deal. You can be my daddy, you can be whatever person in this world, if you’re not good to me, I will drop you.”



She continued: “My dad was not good to me. He didn’t do things that daddies should do. I think he didn’t prioritize me. I felt like it was just me. He definitely had favourites and I wasn’t one of them.”



She admitted to being stubborn and probably not being in the good books of her father as a result. She, however, had an explanation for her stubbornness.



“Yes, I’m very stubborn. Regardless, I’m your child. I was stubborn, I regarded his remarks but when it’s wrong, I don’t think it’s right,” Dulcie noted in the interview.