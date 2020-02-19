59 minutes ago

Actress and producer, Yvonne Nelson says her decision to go into politics has nothing to do with her friend John Dumelo.

Miss Nelson made this revelation when she was interviewed on Citi FM’s Traffic Avenue, monitored by Ghanaweb.

The Heels and Sneakers producer said, her desire to go into politics started when she successfully organized the famous ‘dumsor must stop’ vigil a few years ago.

She told the host Jessica Opare Saforo, that after the vigil, many of her friends and family members called and encouraged her to use the voice she has to cause a change.

“It isn’t because of John, no. I think this whole thing started right after my ‘dumsor must stop’ vigil. I started talking to people and they were like Yvonne you have a voice, why don’t you go back to school educate yourself, you can do politics…” she said.

Yvonne said she took what they said seriously, and also made a decision to educate herself, for which reason she started studying International Relations and Diplomacy at GIMPA.

Source: Ghanaweb.com