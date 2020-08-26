59 minutes ago

President of Division one League side Tema Youth, Wilfred Osei Kwaku Palmer says his disqualification from contesting the October 2019 Ghana Football Association Presidential elections was plotted and executed by an active well respected person in the football fraternity.

In the run up to the GFA Presidential election, Wilfred Osei Kwaku Palmer was disqualified by the vetting committee of the then Normalization Committee for various infractions.

Speaking in an interview with Accra based Angel FM on Tuesday night, Wilfred Osei Kwaku disclosed that his disqualification was not orchestrated by the Normalization Committee.

He refused to disclose the identity of the said individual but revealed that he was a well respected person with in the football fraternity.

“My disqualification from the GFA presidential election was a grand designed to take me out.

“I know those who wrote the report to disqualify me. It was not from any member of the Normalization Committee. A very active and respectable person in the football fraternity altered the document”, Palmer said.

He has also rubbished claims that his disqualification was politically motivated.

Below is the reasons given at the time by the Normalization Committee for Palmer's disqualification:

1. Breach of Article 33(5)(c) of the GFA General Regulations

With the above reason, the rule states that “Ten (10) percent of all training and transfer fees in respect of

external transfers, shall be paid into a Football Development Fund”. Where five percent will go the GFA and the other five will be paid to the Ghana League Club Association (GHALCA). If it’s of juvenile transfer then the five percent will be paid by GHALCA to the National Juvenile Committee.

2. The decision of the Ethics Committee dated 13th December 2017

Palmer in 2018 was told to retract a statement he made after the Black Stars failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup.

The former Vice Chairman of the Black Stars attributed Ghana’s inability to qualify to not paying unclassified indemnity to referees in an interview with Citi Fm .

“I was quite surprised that Ghanaians and the media sided with former Sports Minister Nii Lante Vanderpuye [about not budgeting for indemnities] when the government white paper on the Dzamefe Commission report clearly indicated that unclassified payments were legal in the concept of our budget.”

“If we had spent around $300,000 dollars [on referees] and stood to benefit about $8 million [by appearing at the World Cup], I see nothing wrong with it,” he added