Ghana and Reading defender Baba Abdul Rahman says he hopes to use the FIFA World Cup to secure a move to an elite side.

The 28-year-old left-back is currently on loan at English Championship side Reading FC on loan from parent club Chelsea.

He is on his seventh loan spell away from Chelsea since joining the West London side in 2015 from German side FC Augsburg.

Rahman has just a year left on his Chelsea contract and is likely to leave the blues on a free if he is not sold.

“My dream is to get back to playing elite football at the top, to compete against the best players in the world.

“I believe in myself and my qualities. I feel 100 per cent. The World Cup is meant for some of the best players. They show you can compete against the best.”

Rahman, who has made 10 appearances for Reading so far this season, is now out in Qatar with Ghana as he prepares for his first World Cup which starts on Sunday.