Ghanaian forward Emmanuel Gyasi helped his Serie B side Spezia gain promotion to the Italian Serie A for the first time in their history on Thursday night.

The forward says he dreams of playing for the senior men's national team the Black Stars.

Spezia lost 1-0 to Frosinone in the second leg of the Serie B playoff final, which finished 1-1 on aggregate.

However, Spezia was promoted on the tiebreaker rule of having finished higher in the table in the regular season. Spezia finished third and Frosinone eighth.

The player made this known in an interview with Asempa Fm, where he disclosed his next target after the helping Spezia into Serie A.

"My dream is to play for the senior national team Black Stars"

"I can play at both the left and right wings."

"I believe hardwork and determination can get me into the Black Stars".

The forward says he idolizes two former Black Stars players.

"I have two mentors,Stephen Appiah and Asamoah Gyan." he added.