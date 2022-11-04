1 hour ago

Former Ghana defender John Paintsil is optimistic that underfire Black Stars head coach Otto Addo will flourish at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

There has been much skepticism about Otto Addo following Ghana's dismal showing in the year 2022 since he took over the job after Ghana's AFCON exit.

Many Ghanaians have been left unhappy with the team's display with some calling for the head of the part-time coach Otto Addo who won only his second game against Nicaragua in eight matches since taking over the hot seat in March this year.

The two wins have come against lowly-rated teams in Madagascar and Nicaragua in the eight matches played so far under the Dortmund assistant coach.

But the former Fulham star is confident that the Dortmund coach can guide Ghana to glory in Qatar.

"My expectation for Ghana is very, very high," Paintsil told BBC Sport Africa.

"Otto Addo and his staff know what they are looking for. The coaches must stand firm and believe in their abilities.

"Every coach should know his 1st XI at this time. The little time they will have with the boys, they will do their best to blend them and become one team."

The Black Stars played two matches during the latest International break losing 3-0 to a star-studded Brazil side in a first-half humiliation.

In the second game, many expected the Black Stars to brush aside 139th-ranked Nicaragua in their second friendly game but the team managed a solitary 1-0 win.

Ghana will play their last friendly match against Switzerland on November 17 at the Baniyas Club Stadium in Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates before heading to Qatar to participate in the World Cup tournament.

The Black Stars is in the same group alongside Korea, Portugal and familiar foes Uruguay.

Ghana will open its campaign against Portugal on November 24 at Stadium 974 in Doha before facing South Korea four days later at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan.

Ghana will wrap up its group stage adventure with old nemesis Uruguay at Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah.