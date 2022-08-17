1 hour ago

Black Stars new boy Inaki Williams says that he thought about the nationality switch to play for Ghana for months.

According to the Atletic Bilbao striker, his family and the President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Kurt Okraku helped him make the nationality switch.

Athletic Bilbao striker Inaki Williams on 6th July 2022 officially announced that his nationality switch to Ghana has been completed, and is ready to play for the Black Stars of Ghana despite turning down overtures from the Ghana Football Association (GFA) in the past.

"My family helped me make the decision and GFA president (Kurt Okraku) made the most [effort] for me to be with the national team," he told the BBC

"There have been many factors that have influenced this decision. They proposed to me that I represent Ghana, as I had a pending trip to visit my family in the country.

"I had nothing clearly figured, but the trip helped me see what my grandparents thought about that. It was then easier when you see the people and your family support you to be a Black Star."

The striker was born in the Basque region of Spain to a Ghanaian mother and a Liberian father who sought asylum in Spain some years back.

Ghana had made attempts to convince the striker to commit his future to them but it failed as he said at the time that he prefers to play for the land of his birth Spain.

He made his debut for Spain in 2016 in a friendly match against Bosnia Herzegovina which still made him eligible to play for the Black Stars of Ghana.

But since then he had been overlooked by subsequent Spain managers but with time running out for the Bilbao striker he has now taken solace in playing for Ghana, especially at the World Cup in Qatar.

Inaki is one of two footballing brothers born to Ghanaian immigrants, the other being 19-year-old Nico Williams, who also plays for Athletic and made his professional debut this year.