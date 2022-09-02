7 hours ago

Actress Xandy Kamel has recalled how life went bitter following the death of her father, Henry Ford Kofi Kamel, a Ghanaian politician who served as the Volta Regional Minister and the Member of Parliament of Buem.

Henry Kamel, who was a people's person, died on December 25, 2012, during a party he had organized to celebrate his re-election as an MP, this is according to his first child, Xandy Kamel.

According to Xandy, her father did not die a natural death considering the circumstances surrounding his sudden demise.

"I have two other siblings and then my mum and dad. My father passed away in 2012.

"My father was elected to parliament in 2004. I first came to Accra with my father, I am his eldest child...I was a very calm girl but I changed after my father's death. Some people believe that my father handed over the wild trait to me. There were so many issues after his death, his family took my mother to court over his properties but we won the case. They could have killed us all.

"My father died in office as an MP. He served from 2004 to 2012. He won the election in the year he died. He died during his election party, he was just seated, with no signs of illness and just died. It wasn't from blood pressure, they killed him, they took his life. That is my belief...the autopsy didn't show that he had any sickness," the actress disclosed in an interview on Mahyease TV Show.

Xandy's father was a member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC). His daughter has disclosed that her life changed for the worse when he passed away leaving behind three children and a wife.

"When my father died I was an Immigration officer in Kumasi...my father died on 25th December, his birthday was December 21...I had spoken to him just 30 minutes to an hour to his death...it was a serious blow to me," she said.

The outspoken actress in an interview monitored by GhanaWeb stated that her beloved father had so many plans for herself and her siblings.

The late Henry Ford Kofi Kamel encouraged his children to pursue higher education but after his death, his eldest daughter quit her job and finally landed in the movie industry.

