1 hour ago

New Black Stars striker Inaki Williams says that his favourite Twi word is 'ma me sika' literally translated to as give me money.

Last Tuesday, Athletic Bilbao striker Inaki Williams announced that his nationality switch to Ghana has been completed and is ready to play for the Black Stars of Ghana despite turning down overtures from the Ghana Football Association (GFA) in the past.

The Bilbao striker is one of the additions of the Black Stars in their search process to strengthen themselves for the World Cup of players with Ghanaian roots.

This summer both Iñaki and his brother Nico traveled to Ghana to reconnect with their roots and to close the paperwork that allows the oldest of the Williams to play with the Black Stars.

During those days, Iñaki took the opportunity to grant an interview to 3Sports in which he revealed that his mum is the queen of ma me sika his favourite Twi word.

And it is none other than his favorite Ghanaian expression. It is " ma me sika ", a very widespread saying in this country that comes to mean "give me money".

Laughing, the man from Bilbao asserts that her mother is "the queen" when it comes to using it and that is why he has learned from her.

