9 minutes ago

Hearts of Oak midfielder Frederick Ansah Botchway has revealed that after enduring all the hardships at the beginning of his footballing journey, his first salary as a professional footballer at Premier League side Liberty Professionals was GHC200.

According to the central midfielder who joined Hearts of Oak at the beginning of the season, that was his first salary and he was very happy as it was a new experience.

He says that the strongest tower in his life that has kept him going is his mother who he wants to reward in future by taking care off.

"When Liberty signed me, my salary was 200 cedis and I was very excited for the first time. In all these struggles, it is my mum who does everything to support me. She is the reason I haven't quit. When I think about my giving up, she motivates me. She is the reason I want to make it and pay her back. I know I will make it to Europe and reward her" he added.