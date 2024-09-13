1 hour ago

Ghanaian actress, Benedicta Gafah has addressed rumors surrounding her body, clarifying that her toned figure is not the result of liposuction or any plastic surgery.

Speculation had grown recently about her noticeably slim waist and flat stomach, despite her not adhering to a regular workout routine.

Many netizens had included her among celebrities rumored to have altered their bodies due to her stunning physique, which she often showcases on social media.

However, Benedicta has now revealed the true reason behind her ‘picture-perfect’ figure, attributing it to an eating disorder rather than surgery.

In an Instagram live video, she explained, “My flat tummy is because I don’t eat, not because of liposuction. My body is due to genetics. I don’t feel hungry at all, and even when I do, drinking water makes me feel full. When I try to eat, I can only manage one or two spoonfuls before I’m full.”

Benedicta further shared that, her doctor had recommended food supplements to help manage her eating disorder, but she is reluctant to take them out of fear that she might gain weight.

“My doctor always tells me I need some supplements to be able to eat, but I get scared of taking them because I fear I might add weight,” she said.

Additionally, the actress opened up about her struggles with Obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD), a condition marked by uncontrollable and recurring thoughts (obsessions) that lead to repetitive behaviors (compulsions).