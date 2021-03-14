14 minutes ago

Kotoko have targeted Bofoakwa Tano striker, Welbeck Takyi as replacement for their top scorer Kwame Opoku who they have sold to Algerian side USM Algiers.

The player has been in good form for the Bono based club in the national division one league and the porcupine warriors have targeted him as the ideal replacement for Kwame Opoku.

Welbeck Takyi's good form has not gone unnoticed as he has been handed a call up by Black Stars coach C.K Akonnor in the double header qualifier against South Africa and Sao Tome and Principe.

Asked about Asante Kotoko's interest in him the striker says he is unconcerned about that and is only looking forward to help his side secure qualification to the Premier League.

“For now I cannot say anything about it and I know my trusted leaders will take charge of it” he said.

“For now, my focus is on the target together with my teammates. We want to make history by qualifying the team to the Premier and nothing else”

“This season we have a project and it is about qualifying to the Premier. For now, until we finish the season the project will continue to be at hand” he said.

Takyi has been on a good scoring run in the Division one with nine goals while providing three assists.