1 hour ago

Ghana and Mjalby striker Mamudu Moro has started the season in the Swedish top flight in top form as he was on target on Sunday when his team defeated Djurgården 1-0.

It was his second goal of the season but the Ghanaian is looking at the bigger picture as he wants to score more than 15 goals this season for his side.

Now Mamudu Moro is suddenly the Allsvenskan's most effective goal scorer. The 27-year-old followed up his fine goal against Elfsborg in the premiere by becoming a match hero when Djurgården lost 1-0 at home at Strandvallen.

"It feels so good that I found peace in front of goal." he said after his winner last Sunday.

"I'll score a lot of goals. Just keep going. My goal is to get over 15 goals. That's my focus." he stated.



The 27 year old Ghanaian striker says he wants to score more goals this season as he has 2 goals after 2 games now.