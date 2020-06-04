1 hour ago

One of Ghana’s favorite female songstress, Wendy Shay has revealed that she is currently very single and ready to mingle but on condition that the man must be God fearing and not stingy.

Speaking an interview with Sammy Forson on Joy FM’s Drive Time show, Wendy Shay explained that, she’s been single because she wanted to focus all her energy and time on her music career.

Speaking on the type of man she wants as a partner, Wendy Shay indicated that her dream man should be someone who is first of all is God-fearing, visionary, and not stingy.

“I’m single and ready to mingle. I don’t have an ideal man though. My man should be God-fearing, we should have the same vision, and you don’t have to be stingy” she stated.