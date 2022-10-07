1 hour ago

Ghana and Club Brugge winger Kamal Sowah has taken to the UEFA Champions League like a duck to water as he has netted his second goal in the competition against Atletico Madrid.

He claims that his goal against Athletico Madrid in the Champions League on Tuesday was very simple.

“My goal was actually not that difficult. I passed the ball to Ferran (Jutglà) and just kept walking, hoping I would get the ball back and that’s how the 1-0 happened,” Sowah said after the game.

“I think we certainly deserved this victory. We have worked very hard the last few days with the whole team to achieve such a result. Especially the way we came out tonight, especially the tactical plan we had was just right,"

“Of course, it is unbelievable that after my first goal for Club in Porto I could now also score against Atlético. And then all our supporters who went crazy. They kept chanting at us with all the consequences. 0-4 against Porto and now 2-0 against Atlético Madrid. I think I rate this victory higher,"

The Belgian side defeated the Spanish giants by 2-0 but the Ghanaian winger set the tone for the lead as he netted the opening goal in the 36th minute of the game.

It was his second goal after scoring in their previous win against FC Porto in the match-day two clash.

Former Barcelona player Jutgla squared the ball to the Ghanaian in the box who gleefully tapped home for the opening goal just before halftime.

Ferran Jutgla scored the second goal in the 62nd minute after Buchanan held the ball well in the box for the onrushing Jutgla to riffle home the second goal.