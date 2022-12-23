25 minutes ago

Black Stars winger Osman Bukari has revealed that his goal at the 2022 FIFA World Cup against Portugal is his best-moment in his life.

The Red Star Belgrade winger scored Ghana's second goal against Portugal in the 3-2 defeat in Ghana's World Cup Group H opening game.

The Red Star Belgrade winger netted Ghana's second goal in the 89th minute with a header from a Baba Rahman cross to make a nervy finish to the game.

After netting the goal the winger copied Cristiano Ronaldo's trademark celebration called sui in an apparent trolling of the former Manchester United forward all Ghana was on the losing side.

“My goal against Portugal is not the best goal but it’s my best moment in my life because the World Cup is the most watched and so, to score at the tournament is something but it is not the best goal," he said on Sompa FM.

The pacy forward played in two of Ghana's three matches at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.