President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has stressed that his administration will not legalise marriages between persons of the same sex.

The President’s pronouncement comes amid calls on the executive arm of government to declare its stance on activities of persons who identify as Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Queer (LGBTQ+).

“For same-sex marriage to be legalized in Ghana, it will not happen in my time as President”, Akufo-Addo emphatically said in a video widely shared online.

He made the remarks during the installation of the Second Archbishop of the Anglican Church of Ghana at Asante Mampong in the Ashanti Region Saturday.

“I have said it before, and let me stress it again, that it will not be under the Presidency of Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo-Addo that same-sex marriage will be legal”, he stressed.

Gay sex is a criminal offence in Ghana and members of the LGBTQ community face widespread discrimination.

Last week, an LGBTQI office in Accra was raided and closed by armed police officers sparking divisions amongst citizens in the West African nation.

While many condemned the action by the government, others maintained that such practices are alien and will serve interests that are abhorrent to Ghanaians.