2 hours ago

President Akufo-Addo has stated that his government is not averse to public scrutiny, adding that, that is not the way of the ruling New Patriotic Party(NPP).

According to him, serving as Attorney-General to President John Agyekum Kufour in 2001, the Criminal Libel Law was repealed to protect and expand media freedoms in the country, and, in 2003, the Public Procurement Act was introduced to protect the public purse.

Delivering the 2021 State of the Nation Address (SONA) on Tuesday, March 9, President Akufo-Addo touting his administration’s achievements said “it was my government that took the bold steps in 2018 to bring about the establishment of an independent prosecutor, with the setting up of the Office of Special Prosecutor.

“It was my government that, in 2019, enacted the Right to Information Act, which had been shirked by previous administrations, despite decades of agitation by journalists and civil society groups.”

President Akufo-Addo added “Within two years of being in office, we more than doubled funding for accountability institutions of state, like CHRAJ, EOCO, the Judiciary and the Auditor General. Government and the people expect those in charge of our governance institutions to do their work with professionalism and good faith. Indeed, the institutions of our nation, whether the Executive, Legislature or Judiciary, are working.”

Kasapafmonline