Former President John Dramani Mahama has taken a swipe at the Akufo-Addo administration for scoring itself by stating that 72 per cent of promises made prior to assuming office have been fulfilled.

According to the former president, if given the chance to become president again, he would rather have Ghanaians judge him for his performance instead of doing so himself.

A few weeks ago while having an encounter with the media at the Jubilee House, President Akufo-Addo said per his records, government has fulfilled 72 per cent of promises made, and this assertion was reiterated at the just ended NPP Delegates Conference in Accra.

This percentage as stated by the president goes contrary to a policy think-tank IMANI-Ghana report which stated only 48.78% of the promises have been fulfilled.

It is against this background that former president Mahama said in a Facebook live video in which he addressed certain issues confronting the country that his government will not blow its own trumpet.

“We will not mark ourselves with any percentages, we will listen to the marks given to us by Ghanaians and use it to do even better for them,” Mr. Mahama said on Monday.

He also expressed readiness to return to power to fix what he terms a corrupt and intolerant atmosphere created by the Akufo-Addo-led government.

Mr. Mahama said he is prepared as a thoughtful and visionary leader to take Ghana to a better place.