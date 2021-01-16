2 hours ago

Bechem United's Kwaku Danso was adjudged the NASCO coach of the month for December in the Ghana Premier League after his side managed some impressive performances.

Danso led the Hunters to four wins, two draws with no defeat in the month of December as well as the two matches played in November.

He managed his side to three home wins and one away victory after the first six matches of the season (November –December).

He beat competition from Great Olympics’ Annor Walker and WAFA’s Prosper Narteh Ogum.

Speaking in an interview with Ashh FM, the gaffer revealed his hard work for Bechem United handed him the award.

"I believe my hard work paved the way for me to win the best coach for the mouth of December.

I did not lose any match I won 4 matches and when I saw the list of the nominations I was very optimistic that I will win the award no disrespect to the other coaches."

"Wining the coach for the mouth of December is not putting pressure on me but it has motivated me to work harder to achieve more honours."

Bechem United will take on struggling Dreams FC on Sunday in the Ghana Premier League game.