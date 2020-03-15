26 minutes ago

As some reprimand Reggie Rockstone for inciting violence against persons who in one way or the other pass loose comments or ask irrelevant questions, the rapper says the lyrics of his ‘La Palm’ song should not be taken seriously as the piece is only meant to create humour.

The song which features youngster Slim Vhim was released on March 6, 2020 and has since engendered conversation as to why the grandpapa of hiplife, revered by many, would put out such a record.

“This very video we are about to shoot, we know it’s not good. However, if we don’t, who would? Some people deserve some slaps,” Reggie Rockstone says in the intro of the music video but adds: “this is in no way condoning violence against men or women.”

Despite the disclaimer of a sort, some are still not convinced as they argue that the lyrics and visuals project violence.

“…I decided to do something to get the ears of the listeners. Everyone knows I have a great sense of humour. I’m the joker… so I took the decision to record a Ghana version of Redman’s song because there are so many people in Ghana who in my mind, I wish I could slap them. It’s imaginary…

“Everyone has someone who they wished they could slap; of course they won’t do it but you just want to say ‘just shut up’,” he explained on 3FM’s Showbuzz hosted by MzGee.

Reggie Rockstone has urged persons who would listen to the song not to practice what they heard.

“That’s not the idea at all,” he laughed. “Even in the video, we gave a forewarning. It’s just for humour. People who know Reggie know that he has the comedy street in him. People who say that [I’m promoting violence] I guess they don’t know me. I’m an easy going guy, I’m light. If you can’t see the humour in that then you don’t have my kind of sense of humour.”

Listen to Reggie's version and the original song below

Source: Ghanaweb