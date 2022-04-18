2 hours ago

Former Asante Kotoko striker Eric Bekoe says that his legendary status at the club is still intact despite the Cameroonian breaking his more than a decade record.

Bekoe adds that he is happy that someone has broken his goal scoring feat which has lasted nearly 15 years.

Asante Kotoko striker Frank Mbella Etouga wrote his name in the history books of the club as he equaled the record set by Eric Bekoe in the 2007/2008 season.

The Cameroonian striker scored the only goal for Kotoko against Real Tamale United(RTU) which turned out to be just a consolation goal as his side lost 2-1.

"Hearing Franck Mbella has equaled my goal record which has stood for almost 15 years makes me happy because he’s from the same family (Asante Kotoko) but I wish a Ghanaian player had done that," he told Original FM.

"Mbella has only equaled my 17-goals record and may score more to break it but I’m still an Asante Kotoko legend,

"I won the Goal King and SWAG Player of the Year playing only 23 games.

"I also won the Ghana Premier League and the BK Edusei Memorial Cup," he added.