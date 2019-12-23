1 hour ago

Outgoing Chief Justice of Ghana, Her Ladyship Justice Sophia Akuffo says her life story has been full of supernatural orchestrations of pleasant and not so pleasant circumstances which could have only been the handy work of the Almighty God alone.

“Today’s teaching is so very much the story of my life. A confluence of divine placement and divine timing. As Doc was speaking, I could link up so many various situations which resonated with my life. I will definitely write my book.” She said with a tone of gratitude.

The Chief Justice made the remark at the Christ Temple, the headquarters of the International Central Gospel Church (ICGC) headed by Rev. Dr. Mensah Otabil, where she was celebrated by the church on Sunday for her exemplary leadership and service to God and country.

Surrounded by her close relatives and family members who accompanied her to the church, the special orchestra group in the church known as Lumina, was made to perform to her honour to the admiration of the congregation, after which the pastors in the church encircled her to pray for her as she turns 70.

The sermon preached by the Senior Pastor and General Overseer of ICGC, Dr Mensah Otabil, touched on the sovereignty of God and how He rules in the affairs of men by using both the powerful and the lowly in life to divinely shift people to a particular position at a particular time to fulfil a certain destiny according to His will and purpose.

He, for example, taught on how God was able to use the Roman empire which was the most powerful government in the time of Jesus and an innkeeper in Bethlehem, to cause a shift in the location of the parents of Jesus to a particular place predetermined in time for the Messiah to be born.

Her Ladyship Chief Justice Retired, Sophia Akuffo, told the packed congregation that the sermon very much resonated with her life history. She shared her story about how she didn’t even want to return to Ghana after her family’s sojourn to the UK, let alone dream of becoming the Chief Justice of Ghana.

She was awed by the honour done her by the church in the recognition of her successful service to the nation while ushering her into her retirement as she turns 70 years old, the mandatory retirement age for the Chief Justice in Ghana.

Friday, December 20, 2019, marked the end of Her Ladyship the Chief Justice, Sophia Akuffo’s tenure as Ghana’s 13th Chief Justice since independence and the 6th Chief Justice under Ghana’s 4th Republican Constitution.

Sophia Abena Boafoa Akuffo has been a Judge of the Supreme Court of Ghana since 1995. Akuffo trained as a lawyer under Nana Akufo-Addo. She has a master’s degree in law from Harvard University.

Africanewsradio