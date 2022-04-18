5 hours ago

The General Overseer of Heaven Embassy Chapel International at Atwima Afrancho in the Ashanti Region, has called on authorities to offer psychological support to his traumatized congregants following an armed robbery attack during Good Friday service.

He says the injured and other congregants are devastated by the incident.

Currently, four of the victims who sustained gunshot wounds have been discharged, while one person who is in a critical condition is receiving treatment at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.

The police, on the instructions of the Inspector General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, visited the congregants during the Easter Sunday service to provide them with protection.

The Foase District Police Commander, Supt. Albert Odei-Quansah, told Citi News thorough investigations will be conducted.

“The IGP has urged us to do all we can to restore calm in the area. The Police patrol team escorted the victims to the District Health center before they were referred to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.”

“We are in the early stages of investigations and we are going to rely on the victims to get some information on the perpetrators.”

He assured that the Police is going to do their best to trace the perpetrators and bring them to book.

The four-member armed robbery gang made away with an unspecified amount of money, mobile phones, and other personal belongings of the congregants of the Heaven Embassy Chapel International during an Easter watch night service in the early hours of Saturday.

