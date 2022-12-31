1 hour ago

Black Stars and RC Lens midfielder Abdul Samed Salis has revealed that prior to playing at the 2022 FIFA World Cup with Ghana, her mother had never seen him play football although she knew his son was a footballer.

He says her mother has very little knowledge of football and the 2022 FIFA World Cup afforded him the chance to see his son play.

The RC Lens midfielder made his Ghana debut at the 2022 FIFA World Cup featuring in all three matches played at the group stage alongside Thomas Partey.

Speaking in an interview in France, the Ghanaian outlined that playing at the Mundial was amazing as he watched the likes of Essien, and Muntari play on TV growing up.

“ I came back as I was before, I haven't changed.

" It was amazing. I was already very happy when the coach called me. I immediately called my mother, and I told her that I was going to play for the country. I explained to her well, it's like the Essien, the Muntari that we watched on TV when I was little, she understood better and she was very proud, my little brothers aged 15 and 10 too. My mother does not know football, she had never seen me play before the World Cup where she saw me on TV. She doesn't have time, she knows I play football, that's all. She was very proud, because the whole family, my neighborhood, everyone shouted and sang my name. They took pictures of me around the neighborhood everywhere."

The Ghanaian midfielder joined RC Lens from Clermont Foot in the summer after his excellent performance and has continued from where he left off at his former side.

His impressive form earned him a place in Ghana's World Cup squad at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.