29 minutes ago

Ghanaian musician Sister Derby has shared some of the challenges she faced while pursuing her higher education, including how her mother had to borrow money to fund her fees.

In an interview with GTV, Sister Derby revealed that her uncle encouraged her to pursue a Master's degree immediately after completing her Bachelor's degree.

"My uncle encouraged me and pushed me to do a Master's degree. He was like, 'Don't let time pass. You just finished your Bachelor's. You are still in the learning mode. So just continue,'" she shared.

However, the financial burden fell on her mother, who had to take out a loan of £11,000 to cover the tuition fees.

“I followed his advice, even though it was difficult because my mom had to pay my fees. She had to take out a loan of £11,000, which was a lot of money,” she said.

Initially, they assumed that Sister Derby's European passport would qualify her for subsidized fees, but they encountered a problem.

“We thought that, because I had a European passport, the fees would be subsidized. Unfortunately, I hadn't been living in Europe or the UK for the past three to five years, so I didn't qualify. I had to pay international fees,” she explained.

Born Deborah Vanessa Owusu-Bonsu on August 25, 1984, Sister Derby is a Ghanaian-Romanian artist known for her work as a television presenter, musician, model, and academic.

She gained international recognition with her 2012 hit single "Uncle Obama."

In addition to her entertainment career, she is an activist for environmental sustainability and LGBTQ+ rights.

Sister Derby holds a Bachelor's degree in Publishing Studies from KNUST and a Master's degree in Book/Journal Publishing from the University of the Arts London.

Watch the video below: