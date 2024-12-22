8 hours ago

John Dumelo, the Member of Parliament-elect for Ayawaso West Wugon, expressed that the overwhelming support he received from his constituents has placed significant pressure on him.

He acknowledged the need to consolidate his victory and surpass the achievements of his predecessors.

Dumelo emphasized that while he may not be able to accomplish everything, he is committed to making Ayawaso West Wugon "great again."

He also thanked his wife for her support during the campaign, sharing these thoughts during an appearance on United Television's United Showbiz.