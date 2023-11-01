2 hours ago

Ghanaian musician and entrepreneur, Desmond Kwesi Blackmore, known in the entertainment industry as D-Black, has shared the story of how his parents pressured him to attend the University of Cape Coast (UCC) against his initial preference for the University of Ghana (UG) at Legon.

D-Black explained that he had always aspired to attend the University of Ghana at Legon, but his parents had different plans for him. Despite his reluctance, he acquiesced to their wishes and enrolled at UCC, although he was not excited about the choice as he felt it didn't allow him to pursue his music career.

During an interview with Bryt TV, as monitored by GhanaWeb, D-Black recounted how he later made the decision to leave UCC and enroll at UG Legon to pursue his music career.

"I came out of secondary school straight into music, and my parents weren't too happy. They kicked me out of the house. I've mentioned it many times, but I went to the University of Cape Coast.

"My parents made sure I went to the University of Cape Coast, but I wanted to go to Legon [UG]. So while I was at UCC, I was watching TV. I was watching shows like ‘Hello Tigo’ and stuff. I saw boys being interviewed and going places. So I'd leave school, come to Accra, but nothing would happen. Then I'd go back,” he explained.

D-Black also noted that his decision to switch from UCC to UG Legon allowed him to gain access to music studios, which significantly contributed to his music career.

“I decided, you know what? This year, I'm not going back to UCC. So I admitted myself to Legon. I took my letter without my parents knowing about it. So I spent my final two years at Legon.

"I had access to a studio in Legon, and the studio was owned by JSO, so I was staying at DJ Mensah's house in Madina. I'd go from his house in Madina to classes at Legon,” D-Black explained.

Watch the video below: