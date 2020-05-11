49 minutes ago

Multiple award-winning gospel artiste, SP Kofi Sarpong, has insinuated that his music patriots are the real celebrities and not him.

In an exclusive studio interview with Pastor Nyansa Boakwa on Ghana’s number one social and religious programme ‘Nsem Pii’, which airs on Happy 98.9FM, he requested that people respect anyone who comes off as a nobody because those people, to him, are the real celebrities.

He said, “That man you see pushing a wheelbarrow, that random man you see walking the streets, those people that we see to be nobodies, they are the celebrities”.

The musician acknowledged that if he puts out a song and these people decide not to patronize it, that song will be left unheard.

“We should respect them. They are my celebrities. I am Kofi Sarpong but they are celebrities “, the musician concluded.