Head coach of Ghana Premier league side Liberty Professionals, David Dickson Ocloo has stated that his players are geared up for this weekend's league tie with Hearts of Oak.

According to the 35-year old trainer, the win his side recorded against Ebusua Dwarfs in midweek has lifted their Morale going into the Accra derby at the Carl Reindorf Park this Sunday.

"I think the win in midweek has really lifted the morale in camp", Ocloo said.

"We will build and I am very positive. I could see this morning that my boys are geared up and it's against Hearts so everybody want to play", he added.

The former Maranatha FC coach is yet to come up against Hearts of Oak in any football game but he says he is motivated to lead his young team to get a win on Sunday.

"Hearst as a team. Coming up against them is motivation enough. We know Hearts is one of the best, if not the best team in the country. So playing against them in itself is a huge motivation to me the coach and the players as well", Ocloo continued.

"We hope all goes well and that should be our first win at home", he concluded.

Liberty Professionals go into the game against the Phobians on the back of four games without a defeat.

However, the Scientific soccer Lads ard yet to pick up a home win after back to back drawn games against Legon Cities and Medeama SC on Match day one and three respectively.