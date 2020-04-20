1 hour ago

Legendary Ghana striker Asamoah Gyan has disclosed that his relationship with former Black Stars coach Kwasi Appiah has been broken after he was stripped of the captaincy of the team.

The former Ghana striker was stripped off his armband on the eve of the 2019 Afcon tournament for his deputy Andre Ayew.

Despite being named in the squad Gyan's captaincy was stripped prompting him to recuse himself from the tournament.

It had to take the intervention of the President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo-Addo to intervene before Asamoah Gyan rescinded his decision not to play at the 2019 Afcon tournament one which he was used sparingly.

Gyan and his then coach had a very close relationship but he admits the way and manner he was treated at the Afcon with regards to the captaincy has damaged their once cordial relationship.

"Honestly I think the relationship is a bit broken because of what happened,” Gyan said in an interview with TV3’s Juliet Bawuah.

"I don’t know whether its his conscience or it is my conscience but the relationship(gap) between me and him is a bit wide.

"Because I haven’t spoken to him in a while which is a bit strange," said Gyan who spoke on daily basis before the disagreement broke out.

The former Sunderland striker has however admitted that he will not shun his former coach whenever they meet in public.

“Normally we do talk, but we haven’t spoken in a while, but its cool. Any time I see him we will have our normal chat and our normal jokes and everything,” Gyan added.

Kwasi Appiah was replaced by his assistant coach C.K Akonnor after the GFA agreed not to renew his contract.