9 hours ago

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has urged the Vice President and Presidential Candidate of the NPP, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, to remain steadfast in God, because it is only God who installs kings.

Dr. Bawumia, who rounds up his campaign for Saturday's election today, was at the Manhyia Palace to express gratitude to the Asantehene for his wise eounsel to him and encouragement ahead of his final rally in Accra.

Addressing Dr. Bawumia at the Manhyia Palace Wednesday morning, Otumfuo commended Dr. Bawumia for running a decent campaign and sticking to issues throughout his interaction with Ghanaians, and also extended blessings to Bawumia and his runners NG mate, Mathew Opoku Prempeh, ahed of Saturday's election.

"I thank you for coming back here, as you are about to end the campaign," said the Asantehene.

"Before you started, you were here to inform me about your decision to contest for President. And before you started your campaign you were here again to inform me and seek my blessings."

Otumfuo said, prior to the commencement of the campaign, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia assured him he would run a decent campaign of telling Ghanaians what the NPP has done, and what he can do and wants to do for Ghana.

"I'm happy that you have done exactly what you assured me you'll do. I thank God that you have completed your campaign successfully in all the 275 Constituencies. The rest is in the hands of God."

"My son, remain faithful in God because it is God who installs Kings. You have done your part to sell what the party has done for Ghana and what you also want to do to continue."

Ahead of the elections on Saturday, the Asantehene prayed for Dr. Bawumia and urged him believe in the manifestation of God's power.

"I have already blessed you. As you are here, I will bless you again. I urge you to place your affairs in the hands of God, for God's power to manifest."

Dr. Bawumia was accompanied by his Running Mate, Dr. Mathew Opoku Prempeh (Napo) and the Asantehene advice the pair to stay united.

"I want to advice you and your Running Mate that you should continue to work together and stay united. I pray to God and our ancestors to stay behind you so that whatever you are doing will be successful."