2 hours ago

Legendary Ghana striker Asamoah Gyan says he is not thinking of retirement anytime soon from the Black Stars but wants a befitting farewell when the time comes for him to hang his boots.

The former Sunderland ace says his dedicated service to the senior men's national team deserves a happy farewell that would make his soul glad.

Asamoah Gyan who is Ghana's leading scorer with 51 goals also is the most capped player with 109 caps and is not thinking of slowing down despite being in the twilight of his career.

"The people at the top have seen what I have done so if they decide to give me a farewell something, definitely my soul will be happy," Gyan told Adom TV.

"Although people appreciate me it will depend on how to do it. I will do my job till the time I am done. I can decide with my team that I will play a testimonial game. GFA can decide that they will do something for me [play a game or something]. It will depend on them."

He added, "Secondly it will depend on me on how I want to go about it. For now, I am still in the game but as time goes on, ideas will come. I haven’t planned [on how I will exit the Black Stars]. I am still playing."

"It is natural. I could tell you that I will retire in four years but I can call my brother the next day and tell him that I cannot continue playing.

"It depends on how the day goes. Every day, the human body changes so let’s see how it goes but for now, I am okay and playing football."

The former Black Stars captain made his Black Stars debut in 2003 and has since not looked back a veteran of eight African Cup of Nations tournament going close twice in 2010 and 2015 but came second best.

Asamoah Gyan has also been at three World Cups in 2006, 2010 and 2014 and is the highest scoring African player with six goals at the mundial.