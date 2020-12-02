2 hours ago

The President says his stance on illegal mining has not changed despite all the juicy and lofty promises being rolled out by the Presidential candidate of the opposition NDC.

A ban has been placed on illegal mining in the country popular referred to as Galamsey with incessant criticism coming from the end of the opposition NDC.

The NDC has accused the NPP of banning illegal mining and ring-fencing what they deemed an illicit trade for their party faithfuls, friends and cronies to enrich themselves while the masses suffer.

John Mahama has promised to release persons who have been convicted for engaging in illegal mining and also release all seized excavators to their owners among other lofty promises.

The President was speaking at a campaign rally at Manso Nkwanta a mining community when he said he will not bow to pressure and soften his stance on illegal mining.

“I can turn a blind eye to activities that are destroying our natural resources and water bodies. I don’t have the power to say mining cannot be done in Ghana and I’ve not even said so. Our forefathers were into mining but they did not destroy the land as is being done now. That is what I’ve said and we are bringing in measures to streamline mining in the mining sector. Community mining is the way to go and my government is working to ensuring that we get it done. Nobody in the mining sector will lose their job, don’t listen to anybody who says when he comes galamsey will be done anyhow and uncontrolled.”

In 2018, a ban was placed on illegal mining with several training measures have been enrolled to help persons engaged illegal mining learn the proper ways of going about it and reclaiming degraded lands.