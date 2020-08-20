2 hours ago

New Captain for Chinese Super League side Tianjian TEDA, Frank Acheampong is elated with his elevation to captain of his club.

He is the first Ghanaian player to ever captain a Chinese team.

According to the winger his performance in China will open doors for a lot of Ghanaian players in the future.

“First of all I want to thank God for such an opportunity.” he told Kumasi FM

“It is a big honour and privilege for me and I know with the little I have done here,it will pave way for Ghanaian players who will be coming here in future,the Chinese football market will be on Ghanaian players a lot.”

The former Anderlecht winger narrates how he was handed the captain’s armband.

“Mikel Obi was my captain but left after the 2018 World Cup.”

“The coach invited me one day and handed me the captaincy.

I’m sure they have seen the qualities in me hence giving such a responsibility.”

“I have not been under pressure since I was handed over the captaincy,I had shown qualities even before I was handed over the captaincy,” he added.