5 hours ago

Hon Frank Annoh-Dompreh has boldly declared he will win over any candidate competing him in the Nsawam-Adoagyiri parliamentary primary as according to him, his track record will speak out for him.

Addressing a gathering of supporters, Mr. Annoh-Dompreh who is also the Majority Chief Whip stated that he will come out victorious in the primaries following the numerous developmental projects he has accomplished for the constituency.

Annoh-Dompreh who will be number 1 on the ballot is being contested by two others, including the Administrator of the Ghana Library Authority.

The Majority Chief Whip who has earlier had the support of some chiefs and delegates in the area to run unopposed, emphasized that elections are not won through mere rhetoric.

He expressed determination to provide his opponents with what he termed a "political lesson of their lives" during the upcoming primaries.

Confident in his extensive grassroots work and experience in regional and national politics, he asserted that this would be the easiest election he has faced.

The Majority Chief Whip also showcased a range of developmental projects in his constituency which he outlined as tangible infrastructure developments that have garnered strong support from his constituents.

He highlighted that the people are calling for him to continue his good work, citing widespread approval in marketplaces and various communities.

He stated, "My people have seen all the infrastructure work I am doing, where you go to the market, the ghettos, everywhere, the people are calling for Annoh Dompreh to continue his good work, and we will win to continue too."

He reiterated his commitment to serving the constituents, adding that his dedication goes beyond electoral periods, focusing on delivering sustained progress and addressing the needs of the community.

This commitment, he believes, distinguishes him as the rightful candidate to continue the developmental agenda in Nsawam-Adoagyiri Constituency.