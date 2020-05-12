2 hours ago

Rapper Okyeame Kwame says his wife Annica Nsiah Apau is now his mother, after calling her “my new mom” on Mothers’ Day.

He got everyone talking on Sunday when he shared a photo of himself kissing her during their workout session and compared her to his real mother, Madam Alice Nsiah.

According to him, she is a “younger version” of his mother and she does everything her mom did for him.

The couple, who have been married since 2009, are blessed with two children ? Sir Kwame Bota and Sante Antwiwaa.

On Mothers’ Day, the ‘Made in Ghana’ crooner first shared his image with his biological mother and wrote, “Happy Mothers’ Day Alice Nsiah Bota. U (you) are the best mother in the whole world. You worked three jobs to support your husband. You stomached a lot to stay with your husband (for our sake). You sacrificed yourself to develop your children. U (you) are the most beautiful woman in the whole world. I love You Maa. The beautiful thing about this post is that you will never see it but it will remind some fool who is disrespecting his mother because a spiritualist told him the mom is a witch that He should behave. Love u (you) Mom. Pls (please) be happy in your spirit. Live longer. And watch what true love can do.”

Then three hours later, he also shared another photo with his wife kissing and said, “Happy Mother’s Day to my new mom. @mrsokyeame Younger version of Alice. U do all that Alice did (feed, guide, nurture). Except that you take me in when it is HARD.”